Werner Enterprises (WERN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) recently:

7/26/2018 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2018 – Werner Enterprises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

6/29/2018 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2018 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2018 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2018 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

Get Werner Enterprises Inc alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.