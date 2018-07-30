Welltower Inc (WELL) Receives $62.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welltower to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower opened at $61.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Welltower has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

