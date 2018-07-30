Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Position in Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $19.28 on Monday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $390.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

