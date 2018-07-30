Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $38,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Albero purchased 2,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $85,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $126,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp opened at $43.27 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

