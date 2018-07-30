Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Lowered by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 403,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $58.63 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

