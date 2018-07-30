Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$197.00” Price Target for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a $197.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.89.

Amgen traded down $1.73, reaching $190.71, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 19,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 79,361.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,378,000 after purchasing an additional 677,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,365,000 after purchasing an additional 661,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,245.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,279,000 after purchasing an additional 480,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

