Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.27.

NYSE AJG opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. bought 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,678,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,202 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,666,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,010,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,483,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,207,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

