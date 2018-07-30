Wells Fargo & Co Raises Fair Isaac (FICO) Price Target to $250.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.75.

FICO stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,826.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $2,909,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,621 shares of company stock worth $7,879,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 119,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 79,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,316.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 63,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

