Wells Fargo & Co Boosts LPL Financial (LPLA) Price Target to $74.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.55.

LPL Financial traded down $1.41, reaching $67.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,602. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $420,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $476,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,996. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,743,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,990 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,322,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 6,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 545,530 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,059,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 480,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

