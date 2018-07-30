Welbilt (WBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

Welbilt opened at $22.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Welbilt has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 161.21% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $40,373.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 233.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,826,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $31,820,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 7.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,538,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,869,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 13.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,897,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after acquiring an additional 589,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 186,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.