Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Announces Earnings Results

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.74% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors updated its FY18 guidance to $2.27-2.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.04. 550,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,643. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

