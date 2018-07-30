Weibo (WB) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) in a research note released on Sunday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of Weibo traded down $3.76, hitting $83.29, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 109,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,954. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Weibo has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.91 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,319,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 280,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.