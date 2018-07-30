Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR: LIN) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €198.00 ($232.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €176.00 ($207.06) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €242.50 ($285.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €242.50 ($285.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €242.50 ($285.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €217.00 ($255.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Linde AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. stock opened at €179.00 ($210.59) on Monday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a fifty-two week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a fifty-two week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG/AKT oN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG/AKT oN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.