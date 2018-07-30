Wedbush Analysts Give Glu Mobile (GLUU) a $7.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLUU. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,695.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,624 shares in the company, valued at $888,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,774,893 shares of company stock worth $10,178,363. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.