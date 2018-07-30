Weatherford International (WFT) PT Set at $4.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) received a $4.00 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFT. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

WFT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.42. 14,103,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,435,939. Weatherford International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 21,419,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 614,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Weatherford International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Weatherford International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Weatherford International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

