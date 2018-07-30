Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,952 SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

