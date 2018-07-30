Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,810 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF opened at $37.23 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

