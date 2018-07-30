Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 44.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.6% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.32.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $172.23 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

