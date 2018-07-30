Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 52,624 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $29,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 46,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 135,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 79,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF opened at $51.25 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.