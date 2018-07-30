Watch Point Trust Co Invests $972,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Watch Point Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF traded up $0.01, hitting $54.46, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,380. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $56.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1441 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.