Watch Point Trust Co Invests $2.55 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stock

Watch Point Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,833 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $65.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,723 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

