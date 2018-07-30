Watch Point Trust Co Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER)

Watch Point Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,343,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 112,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GER stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,490. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

