Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management opened at $89.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

