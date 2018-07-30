Warburg Research Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Daimler (DAI)

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

Daimler opened at €59.47 ($69.96) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Daimler has a twelve month low of €59.01 ($69.42) and a twelve month high of €76.36 ($89.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

