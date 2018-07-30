Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 159,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 308,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 130,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

