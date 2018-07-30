Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €137.95 ($162.29).

Wacker Chemie opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €90.59 ($106.58) and a 1-year high of €175.75 ($206.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

