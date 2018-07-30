W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in W W Grainger by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $60,205.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger opened at $339.33 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $347.69.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $282.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

