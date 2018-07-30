Vodafone Group (VOD) PT Set at GBX 270 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.57) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.31) target price (down from GBX 255 ($3.38)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Vodafone Group to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 205 ($2.71) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 239.48 ($3.17).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 179.64 ($2.38) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a €0.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £11,066 ($14,647.25). Also, insider Vittorio Colao sold 955,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £1,739,463.18 ($2,302,399.97).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.