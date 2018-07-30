Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.31) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.77) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 220 ($2.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a reduce rating and a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($2.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 239.48 ($3.17).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 180 ($2.38) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,066 ($14,647.25). Also, insider David Thomas Nish bought 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,989.14 ($33,076.29).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.