Vodafone Group (VOD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vodafone Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 44.8405273335542 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $1.2237 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 177.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

