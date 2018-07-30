Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $933.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.05). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $132.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Marcato Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 74,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 9,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

