Virtu Financial (VIRT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.50. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 58429 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.08 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

In other Virtu Financial news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc sold 3,281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $89,118,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $93,702,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock worth $194,307,000. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $5,848,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.64.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

