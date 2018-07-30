Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 452,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,000. Tallgrass Energy Partners accounts for about 3.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,864,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,227 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 39.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,636,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,055 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 3,198.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 974,088 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 942,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $10,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners remained flat at $$43.31 during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $179.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 68.20% and a return on equity of 30.04%. equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

