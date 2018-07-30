Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (OILU)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 5.66% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000.

ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 287,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,221. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

