Viridian Ria LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $185.57. 15,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,429. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $193.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.4878 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.