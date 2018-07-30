Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.02.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

