Veracyte (VCYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 781,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,703. The company has a market cap of $367.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.66. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Hall sold 10,509 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,241. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,059,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,582 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 849,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.