Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.95 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Venator Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

