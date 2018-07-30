Vectren Corp (VVC) Position Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vectren were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vectren by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectren during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vectren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectren by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vectren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Vectren traded down $0.06, hitting $71.38, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company had a trading volume of 429,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,540. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vectren Corp has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $71.71.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Vectren had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

