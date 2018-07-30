Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 695,025 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of QEP Resources worth $46,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 428,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 431,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 151,110 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 82,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 378,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

QEP stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.12 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QEP Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

