Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $50.91 Million in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 943,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,905,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 4.08% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,940,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 56.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $56.85 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $39,022.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,677.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,095.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $167,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.