Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,225 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.08% of Corecivic worth $58,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 209,006 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Corecivic opened at $25.31 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

