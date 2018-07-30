Vanguard Total World Stock (VT) Stake Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hays Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock traded down $0.28, reaching $75.17, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 28,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,602. Vanguard Total World Stock has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

