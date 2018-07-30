Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Position Lifted by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded up $0.01, hitting $50.97, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 6,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,151. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

