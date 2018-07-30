Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $258.59 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.12 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

