Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 6,904,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,018,000 after buying an additional 1,540,257 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,700.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,458,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF opened at $78.10 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.83 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

