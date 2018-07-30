Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 420,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 167,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $43.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

