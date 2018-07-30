Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,809.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,412,000 after buying an additional 9,505,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 5,785,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,655,000 after buying an additional 287,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,219,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,198,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,175,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,929,000 after buying an additional 175,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF traded down $0.41, reaching $105.68, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 26,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,366. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.5657 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.