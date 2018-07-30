VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Position Lifted by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF traded down $0.06, hitting $54.66, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

