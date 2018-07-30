VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 1,664.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.91% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOTI opened at $33.58 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.